Victim identified in double shooting near downtown barbershop, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One victim of a double shooting last week has been identified.
Thedric Morton, 22, was killed Friday afternoon, according to police. The second victim was taken to the hospital.
His condition is not known as this time.
Police said the shooting happened alongside East Butler and Mulberry Street near the National Civil Rights Museum.
No arrest has been made at this point.
Police said the suspect was last seen in a black Infiniti.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
