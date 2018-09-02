Victim identified in plane crash near Covington Airport, officials say

COVINGTON, Tenn. - The Tipton County Sheriff's Department has confirmed to FOX13 a plane has crashed near the Covington Municipal Airport.
According to officials, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in a field near the airport. Officials told FOX13, the crash happened about 2,000 yards east of the airport’s runway.
One person is dead in the crash. The Mayor told FOX13, only one person was inside the plane when the crash happened. The plane is a private aircraft.
Officials told FOX13 Lance Hooley is the victim in this crash. His family has been notified.
FAA and TEMA are headed to the scene and will be in charge of the investigation, according to the Mayor of Covington.
The FAA released this statement to FOX13 about the crash:
Local authorities notified the FAA that a general aviation aircraft crashed in a field several hundred yards from the Covington Municipal Airport in Tennessee. The wreckage caught fire, so we do not have the aircraft type yet. Local authorities will release the number of people onboard, their names and conditions. The FAA is en route to the scene to begin investigating. The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident. We will update this statement when we get new information.
