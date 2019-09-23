0 Victim identified, suspect's mother speaks out after possible road rage incident kills man on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The mother of a woman accused of killing a man in a motorcycle crash is apologizing to the victim's family.

Police said Tia Christian rear-ended Curtis Thomas-Watkins on a motorcycle at I-55 at the Third Street exit ramp Saturday night.

The mother, Roberta Hill said her daughter called her after the crash happened.

"It was an accident. My heart goes out to the family and my heart goes out to my daughter too. She's an only child and I hope she can cope with this," said Hill.

She said Christian was heading home after work when she was involved in a crash.

"I said ‘Is it serious, was he hurt?,' She said, ‘Oh mama I think he's dead,'" said Hill.

According to a police report, two witnesses told officers they thought it was possibly road rage because Christian was speeding closely behind Watkins.

"I just hope they can understand it was an accident, my heart goes out to them because you can't replace him," said Hill.

Watkins died at the crash scene.

Officers said Christian wrote a statement saying the motorcycle slammed on the brakes, and she couldn't avoid hitting him.

Hill said her heart is with Watkins' family and her daughter.

"I'm praying for them and I hope God gives them strength and now I'm so hurt hearing this," said Hill.

Watkins' family is holding a candlelight vigil on Tuesday at the Hell Raisers Motorcycle Club at 321 South Parkway at 6:30 p.m.

Watkins' family said he was a loving father to five children.

