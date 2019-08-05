Victim rushed to hospital after armed robbery in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating an armed robbery in Nutbush.
According to police, they responded to the call early Monday morning on the 4100 block of Jackson Avenue.
Police said shots were fired, however, it is not clear if the victim was shot, grazed or beat up.
Memphis Fire Department called the victim a "fight victim."
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the robbery and will have a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis.
