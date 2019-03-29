Victim rushed to hospital after being shot at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person has been rushed to Regional One after being shot in a Memphis neighborhood.
The shooting happened early Friday morning in the 2700 block of Treasure Island East. This location is part of the Eden at Watersedge Apartments in the Fox Meadows neighborhood.
Police officers and emergency responders are on the scene.
Police are at a shooting call in the Eden at Watersedge complex. See the scene on #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/Vv6EBnYJdI— Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) March 29, 2019
FOX13 is told one person was shot, and that individual was taken to Regional One.
