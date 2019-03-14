  • Victim rushed to hospital after shooting at townhomes

    Memphis police are investigating a shooting at Raleigh townhomes. 

    According to Memphis Fire Department, the shooting happened on the 3900 block of Beaver Creek Road. 

    Information about the victim is limited, however, he or she was taken to Regional One after the shooting. 

