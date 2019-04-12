MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating a shooting in Hickory Hill.
The shooting happened just before 1:30 Friday morning in the area of Crescent Drive and Pinehill Park Drive.
One person was taken to Regional One, according to the Memphis Fire Department.
FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo is at the crime scene working to learn the victim’s condition and what led to the shooting. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE updates.
