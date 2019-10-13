Victim's car shot at, suspects arrested with handgun the next day, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people were taken into custody after they fired shots at a car and damaged multiple spots.
Kenneth Maxwell, 21, and Malik Randle, 22, were arrested and both charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of vandalism after an incident that occurred on Oct. 10, police said.
The incident happened after either Maxwell or Randle went up to the victim's car in the parking lot of 1670 Kansas St. and asked the victim for marijuana.
The victim stated he did not and drove off when the alleged suspects fired shots toward the victim's car that left damages on the left driver side window, center door panel, front grill and front left window frame, the affidavit said.
The victim waited to call police till the next day when he and his brother saw the pair at the same location. He said there was a third person who fired shots but was not on the scene.
Police found a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber handgun on the suspects' possession.
Maxwell and Randle were taken into custody. Maxwell's bond is $15,000. Randle's bond is $25,000.
Both are due in court Monday.
