Victim shoots, kills robbery suspect at Memphis apartment complex, police say

A recent homicide has been ruled as justifiable, according to police.
According to police, the original shooting happened on the 6000 block of Mount Moriah last Friday.
The person who was shot at an apartment complex and ran across the street to a gas station for help.
Related: Shooting victim who ran to gas station for help has died
He was taken to the hospital and died. Police originally said they had one person detained, but FOX13 learned no charges will be filed.
After the evidence was presented to the District Attorney's Office, it was ruled as a justifiable homicide.
Police said it was an attempted robbery and the victim shot and killed the suspect.
