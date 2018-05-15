Victim shoots suspect during attempted carjacking at Mcdonald's

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A suspect was shot during an attempted carjacking in Orange Mound.
Memphis police responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Trezevant in near McDonalds.
Police said four men attempted to rob a victim, but the victim then shot one of the suspects.
All four suspects then fled the scene.
Trending stories:
- Mid-South mother fighting for her life, family pleads for your help
- Teens kill mother possum and 4 babies in Snapchat video, police say
- Former teacher charged with filming girls in locker room: "I'm a piece of s***", court records say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The suspect that was shot was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
MPD said the four suspects fled the scene in a black Infiniti.
Moments later, a black Infiniti arrived at in the 2900 block Lamar with a gunshot wound.
Offcrs responded to a shooting @ 1472 S. Trezevant. Prelim. info: 4 males attempted to rob a vict. when the vict. shot at least 1 of the susps. The susps. then fled the scene in a blk Infiniti. Moments later, a male in a blk Infiniti arrived @ 2960 Lamar (MFD) w/ a gunshot wound.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 15, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}