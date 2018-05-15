  • Victim shoots suspect during attempted carjacking at Mcdonald's

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A suspect was shot during an attempted carjacking in Orange Mound.

    Memphis police responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Trezevant in near McDonalds.

    Police said four men attempted to rob a victim, but the victim then shot one of the suspects.

    All four suspects then fled the scene.

    The suspect that was shot was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

    MPD said the four suspects fled the scene in a black Infiniti.

    Moments later, a black Infiniti arrived at in the 2900 block Lamar with a gunshot wound.

     

     

