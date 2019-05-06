Victim shot feet away from Beale Street, police say

Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Downtown Memphis.
According to police, the shooting happened feet away from Beale Street on Beale Alley and Beale Street.
Beale Alley is the road right behind the FedEx Forum which runs parallel to Beale Street.
The shooting happened on Sunday night at around 10:30 p.m.
Police said the victim was rushed to Regional One and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
