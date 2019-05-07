  • Victim shot in Orange Mound

    Updated:

    A victim is recovering after they were rushed to the hospital after being shot in Orange Mound. 

    According to the Memphis Fire Department, the victim was taken to the hospital from Hanley and Park Avenue. 

    The victim was shot around 10:45 p.m. on Monday night.

    Their condition has not been released. 

