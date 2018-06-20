  • Victim shot, killed at Raleigh apartment complex

    Memphis police are investigating an overnight homicide. 

    Information is limited, however, we know the call in around 10:08 p.m. 

    Police and paramedics were dispatched to the 4200 block of Ridgestone Drive after the victim was shot. 

    When they arrived on the scene, the victim was dead. 

    It is not clear if there is any suspect information available. 

