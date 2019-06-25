  • Victim shot sitting inside car at traffic light, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting which left a man fighting for his life. 

    Police said the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday. 

    Officers were called to the 4000 block of New Willow Road and Getwell Road. 

    The victim was sitting in his car waiting for the traffic light when the suspect walked up to him and fired, police say. 

    No one has been arrested. 

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

