Victim, suspect identified after deadly shooting in Munford, police say

MUNFORD, Tenn. - One man has been confirmed dead after a shooting in Munford, TN.
According to police the shooting happened in the 300 block of Bass Street around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police said one male was shot.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the victim was found outside a home.
The victim, Raymond Sonwineski, 29, was taken to Baptist Tipton hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Special Agents are working with the assistance of the Munford Police Department on this investigation.
FOX13 learned Matthew Bogenschneider, 19, was charged with reckless homicide in connection with the shooting.
