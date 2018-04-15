  • Victim taken to fire station after Memphis club shooting

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Infiniti Club in Frayser.

    Officers were called to the 2500 block of N. Watkins.

    RELATED: Woman dies after shooting near Purple Haze, MPD says

    After a man was shot, he was taken to a  fire station by private vehicle. 

    Once he arrived at Fire Station #31 on Overton Crossing, he was exported to Regional One in critical condition.

    No arrested has been made at this time.

    MPD said this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this case, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Victim taken to fire station after Memphis club shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis police search for suspects in Parkway Village shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man rushed to hospital after critical shooting in Whitehaven

  • Headline Goes Here

    South Memphis shooting victim rushed to hospital in critical condition

  • Headline Goes Here

    Murdered activist honored with caravan