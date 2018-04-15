Victim taken to fire station after Memphis club shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Infiniti Club in Frayser.
Officers were called to the 2500 block of N. Watkins.
RELATED: Woman dies after shooting near Purple Haze, MPD says
After a man was shot, he was taken to a fire station by private vehicle.
Once he arrived at Fire Station #31 on Overton Crossing, he was exported to Regional One in critical condition.
No arrested has been made at this time.
MPD said this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this case, please call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
At 12:57 a.m. MPD responded to a shooting call at the Infiniti Club located at 2536 N. Watkins. One male shooting victim was taken to Fire Station #31 by private vehicle. He was then xported to ROH critical .— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 15, 2018
No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}