Victim who ran to gas station for help has died

One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Memphis.
According to police, the victim was taken to Regional One from the Exxon gas station on the 6000 block of Mount Moriah.
The shooting happened across the street from the gas station at the Highland Hills Apartments. He then ran to the gas station.
The victim went to the hospital in critical condition but has died.
Police said the person who pulled the trigger has been detained, but no charges have been filed.
