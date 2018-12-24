0 Victims identified after 4 killed, 2 injured in massive house fire in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Four people are dead, one person was taken to Le Bonheur and another to Regional One after a deadly house fire this morning.

CFD has determined the people were trapped inside the burning house.

Chief of Collierville Fire told FOX13 three teenagers and a mother were killed during the fire.

According to a release from the Collierville Bible Church, the family who lives at that home was housing three teenagers whose parents were on a Missionary trip in India. The teens were staying with the Coudriet family while attending school in the U.S.

Two boys and a girl -- ages 14, 15, and 17 -- are all dead. The mother was identified by Collierville Bible Church as Kari Coudriet, 46.

A man and his son -- identified as Danny and Cole Coudriet -- were taken to the hospital. They are both expected to be okay.

The church identified the three teens killed as Sharron, Joy and Aaron Naik.

FOX13 spoke to Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner. He said the entire community will mourn the loses.

“It’s horrible,” he said. “Obviously, our hearts go out to the families and the neighbors. I know it’s a traumatic situation for all that’s involved.”

Danny Coudriet, 49, was sent to the hospital for heavy smoke inhalation. Investigators say he fell out of a two-story window.

His son, 13-year-old Cole Coudriet, was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Investigators say the call came in at 10:53 Sunday night, the first fire engine arrived on the scene at 10:57 p.m.

“It’s a tragic situation,” Joyner said. “You can’t put a good spin on it other than the fact that it was confined.”

Seven units total made the scene.

The fire marshal says they are still investigating. They told FOX13 it could take days to determine what caused the flames.

Collierville Bible Church released the following statement --

We have been receiving several calls from so many caring people in the community and news organizations about what they can do regarding donations for the Coudriet Family and the Missionary Family affected by this tragic event. In the next 2 hours we will be releasing an official statement from the family about the details they wish to share and with directions on how donations can be received. Please check back to this Facebook page in a couple hours.

The Collierville Bible Church said the parents of the three teens who were killed in the fire are coming back to the area Monday.

If you would like to donate to the Coudriet family, click here. Through the church website, they said to write "Coudriet Family" in the comments section.

To make contributions to the Naik Missionary family for emergency expenses, follow the instructions listed in the Collierville Bible Church's Facebook post above.

