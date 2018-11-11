0 Victims identified after mass shooting in Shelby County

UPDATE: 11/11 12:05 PM

Officers have identified the victims that were killed during the mass shooting in Shelby County.

Marcus Conway, 18, and Marquese Tayor 22. Both victims are from Memphis.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Investigators have identified the two deceased victims of Saturday’s shooting incident on Sunridge Drive as Marcus Conway,18, and Marquese Taylor, 22, both of Memphis. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 11, 2018

Shelby county sheriff deputies investigating a deadly shooting in northeast Shelby County.

The shooting happened Saturday night in the 4300 block of Sunridge Dr.

Deputies are on the scene in the 4300 block of Sunridge Dr. Six people have been shot. One person has been pronounced deceased on the scene and another person has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. Four victims are being treated at ROH. pic.twitter.com/plkI9AptVk — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 11, 2018

One person was found dead at scene. Another person was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to SCSO.

Four people are being treated at various hospitals -- 3 at Regional One and another at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. The victims range from 13 to 21 years old.

Shelby County Deputies investigating a shooting where someone shot six people. Two of them are dead. The others are in serious critical condition. Ages of victims range from 13-21. pic.twitter.com/RLqPCXmGCZ — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 11, 2018

Investigators are working to learn what led to the shooting. To this point, no arrests have been made.

The conditions of the four victims @ ROH range from serious to critical. Investigators are surveying the scene for evidence trying to figure out what led to this shooting incident. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 11, 2018

