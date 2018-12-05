Victims identified after train collides with vehicle near Mississippi interstate

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - The two victims who were killed after a train collided with a vehicle in Mississippi have been identified.
Marshall County Coroner James Anderson identified the two victims as Chairty Mull, 27, and Brandon Mosley, 27.
Officials said both victims were from Memphis, and their families have been notified.
Three people are still in critical condition after the train collided with a vehicle in Red Banks, Mississippi, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened on N. Red Banks Rd. at Fresco Rd. near I-22.
One vehicle is still on the tracks at the accident site.
FOX13 also noticed no crossing gates are at the railroad crossing - but the lights are operational.
According to the Federal Railroad Administration, there has not been a crash at that intersection in the last five years.
There was a camera on the front of the train, officials said.
Investigators are going to use that to determine what caused the crash.
