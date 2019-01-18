  • MPD: Victims identified after vehicle crashes into tree near local middle school

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE:  Both victims have been identified by MPD.

    Alex Parker, 30, and Lauren Brown, 31, were identified as the occupants killed.

    Two people were killed in a car crash near a Memphis middle school. 

    Memphis police confirmed two people died as a result of the crash around 9 p.m. Thursday.

    The crash happened in the 6300 block of Quince Road, which is across from Ridgeway Middle School. 

    Emergency responders said the two victims – who were not identified – were pronounced dead at the scene. 

    According to Memphis police, the vehicle both victims were in struck a tree at that location. 

