Victims identified, hero recognized after shooting following high school football game in Tennessee

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. - UPDATE: 12:30 pm 10/6/18

Investigators say two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting between teenagers in Brownsville.

Officers responded to a fight call Friday night after a high school football game.

Police say Demetrius Harper was shot twice in the back, then was airlifted to Regional One. Harper was then treated and released from the hospital.

Cameshia Murphy was also shot in the foot then taken by ambulance to Jackson General. Murphy was treated and released from the hospital, according to police.

A 16-year-old shooter fired a handgun four times on the scene. The teen has now been taken into custody on the scene.

Patrick Shields of Brownsivlle has been recognized as a hero by the local police department. Shields is responsible for stopping the shooter, disarming him and restraining him as officers converged on the shooter.

"Mr. Shields quick thinking saved many lives," said Chief Barry Diebold of the Brownsville Police Department.

The teen shooter has been charged with Criminal Attempt to commit 1st-degree murder, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

He's currently being held at the juvenile detention center.

Two people were shot, and one is in custody following a high school football game in Tennessee Friday night.

According to Brownsville police, the shooting happened after the game at Haywood High School in Haywood County.

Police responded near the Walgreens on East Main Street in Brownsville around 9:30 p.m.

According to the Brownsville Press, one victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, and the other person was flown to a Memphis hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

That report also stated the suspected shooter is in custody and is believed to be 16-years-old.

