Victims identified in deadly Waffle House shooting

The four people killed during a mass shooting have been identified.
Killed were Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29, a Waffle House employee who was outside the restaurant when the gunman opened fire; Joe R. Perez, 20, of Nashville, who was a patron standing outside the restaurant; Akilah Dasilva, 23, of Antioch, who was wounded inside the restaurant and died at Vanderbilt University Medial Center; and DeEbony Groves, 21, of Gallatin, a senior at Belmont University in Nashville.
21-year-old DeEbony Groves was identified as one of the four people killed.
Groves was a senior at Belmont University in Nashville, where she majored in social work.
Trending stories:
- Walmart shooting: Man killed in front of bystanders, including kids, outside Arkansas store
- Where is Travis Reinking? Search continues for the Waffle House murderer
- Waffle House 'hero' disarmed shooter, tossed rifle over counter
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The university's president said she was "full of immense potential" and called the incident an act of "senseless violence."
Metro police confirmed that the suspect, Travis Reinking is also now in custody.
Related: Waffle House shooting: Suspect in custody following a statewide manhunt
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}