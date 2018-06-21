Victims identified in fatal double shooting at Memphis apartment

Memphis police have released the names of the people who were killed in a shooting Monday.
MPD said Fidencio De La Cruz, 45, and Alba Samayoa, 47, were shot and killed Monday at The Villas of Willow Creek Apartments.
Related Headlines
According to police, the two victims were found at the apartment complex, and they allegedly knew the suspect.
Trending stories:
- Dozens of Amazon job seekers turned around after Facebook hoax
- Man found dead on church property in Memphis
- Severe thunderstorm watch issued for entire viewing area
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
However, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
Detectives are investigating the homicide.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}