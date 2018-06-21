  • Victims identified in fatal double shooting at Memphis apartment

    Memphis police have released the names of the people who were killed in a shooting Monday. 

    MPD said Fidencio De La Cruz, 45, and Alba Samayoa, 47, were shot and killed Monday at The Villas of Willow Creek Apartments. 

    According to police, the two victims were found at the apartment complex, and they allegedly knew the suspect. 

    However, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. 

    Detectives are investigating the homicide. 

