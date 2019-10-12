Victims identified in Sept. 18 Memphis neighborhood shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - On Oct. 11 the Memphis Police Department identified the victims of a Sept.18 shooting.
31-year-old Marcus Brooks and 28-year-old Marquel Rivers were taken from the scene at 2335 Pendleton St., near Orange Mound, in critical condition and later pronounced dead.
The victims have been identified as Marcus Brooks, 31, and Marqual Rivers, 28.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 11, 2019
This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident please call 901-528-CASH.
