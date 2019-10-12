  • Victims identified in Sept. 18 Memphis neighborhood shooting

    By: Alexa Armstrong

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - On Oct. 11 the Memphis Police Department identified the victims of a Sept.18 shooting. 

    31-year-old Marcus Brooks and 28-year-old Marquel Rivers were taken from the scene at 2335 Pendleton St., near Orange Mound, in critical condition and later pronounced dead. 

     

     

    This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident please call 901-528-CASH.

     

