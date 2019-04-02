0 Victims identified, killers on the run after shooting in Olive Branch neighborhood, officials say

Two people are dead after a shooting in an Olive Branch neighborhood, according to officials.

The DeSoto County Coroner has identified the victims as Rodney Clark, 20, and Chavez Aldridge, 17.

Both victims are from Olive Branch. Their bodies will be sent to the state crime lab of Mississippi for autopsies.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Tacoma Place and Lafayette Drive.

Deputies told FOX13 both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for three suspects.



Police said three suspects are on the run. However, their names were not disclosed at this time.

Neighbors told FOX13 everyone involved in the deadly shooting knew each other.

The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

