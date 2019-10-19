Victims identified, suspects wanted after 'retaliation' shooting in Arkansas, officials say

HELENA WEST-HELENA, Ark. - New information has been released after a retaliation shooting in Arkansas.
Officers responded to Plaza Avenue and 6th Street around 11:00 Friday morning.
Investigators told FOX13 Jamarius Reese, 20, was shot on the scene. Paramedics attempted to save him, but he was DOA.
About a half-hour later, police were called to the 600 block of Garland St. after hearing gunshots in the area. Donameka Ballard, 24, was shot on the front lawn, he was also pronounced dead.
Authorities in Arkansas told FOX13 Ballard was responsible for killing Reese. In retaliation to Reese's death, three other suspects killed Ballard, according to police.
Now, Kylan Williams, Tyranza Young, and Trevon Hill are wanted for the murder of Ballard.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects, please contact Helena West Helena police.
