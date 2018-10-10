0 Victims in I-40 shooting arrested for being in a stolen car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE -- 10/10 8:17 a.m.

According to Memphis police,

Two of the individuals who were in the stolen car, both 17, have been charged with Theft of Property to wit: Auto Theft.

The suspects responsible for the shooting are still on the run.

Two of the three individuals who were taken to the hospital remain there as of this morning.

The third person who was transported to the hospital was released and is one of the individuals who was charged with auto theft.

The second person who was charged was a passenger in the stolen car and was not injured during the shooting.



Original story:

Memphis police have released additional information about the shooting on I-40 near Hollywood.



A preliminary investigation reveals three victims were in a parking lot near Frayser Boulevard and Range Line Road when they encountered a man in a black Dodge Charger.



When the victims left the parking lot they were followed by the suspects in the Dodge Charger.

When the victims were near I-40 and Hollywood that is when the shooting began.

The car the victims were in was reported stolen on October 3rd from the 900 block of North Willet.



Memphis police tell FOX13 they do not believe the shooting was random. However, it's still unclear if the victims and suspects know each other.



One victim is in critical condition, the other two are in non-critical condition.



This is an ongoing investigation.

BREAKING/NEW INFORMATION: I’ve discovered Tuesday afternoon shortly before 1pm the victims and the suspects involved in this afternoons I-40 shooting saw each other in the area of Rangeline & Frayser Blvd in a parking lot...... (continued) pic.twitter.com/oObNUAN1AZ — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) October 9, 2018

A short time later I discovered both left that area and got on 40 near Watkins heading west towards Hollywood where the shooting happened. The suspects in the black Charger were following the Victims who I just discovered were in a stolen Honda. 3 people in the Honda were shot... pic.twitter.com/O5n3tMUvVU — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) October 9, 2018

The suspects are still in the loose. pic.twitter.com/Fhsv8IpzhX — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) October 9, 2018

Right now MPD says this DOESN’T appear to be a random shooting pic.twitter.com/NRKY4ktZya — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) October 9, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.