0 Victims of Mississippi storms brace for more rain

ALCORN, Co. - Power crews are still working to restore power to as many as 2,000 homes in Alcorn County, Mississippi.

Incoming rain could delay power being completely restored until Friday.

School was out in the county Monday and Tuesday because of the damage from Saturday's storm.

The county and state are giving out free tarps at the Crossroads Arena to help prevent more damage.

County EMS Director, Ricky Gibbons, told FOX13 the county and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency are giving out the tarps free of charge.

Elvis Nelson told FOX13 he used the tarps after a giant Oak tree fell on his house, smashing one side of it.

"The second round does more damage than the first because of the prior damage. I hope the tarps will protect me though," Nelson said.

Nelson said he's staying in a hotel until he can get his home repaired. Right now, he's just hoping the tarps will hold up in the rain.

He told us, "right now I don't have water damage on the inside, but if the storms are bad enough it could rip the tarps. I got holes in the roof and water damage will make i worse."

FOX13 was there as crews worked to cover damage to the roof of Kossouth High School's gym with tarps.

"Aww it's a mess any which way you go. Thy said the whole county on all four ends of the county was destruction and disaster," said Billy Mitchell.

There is a limit of two tarps.

A shelter is set up at the Crossroads Arena and the county and MEMA are giving away bottled water to those in need at the Crossroads Arena.

Shelter director, Gail Thompson, told FOX13 right now the shelter only has about 8 people in it, but the shelter is set up with cots and blankets to help as many as a 100 people.

They expect more people to take advantage of the shelter with more rain and cold waether on the way.

"At the shelter we are able to provide a nice warm and safe place to stay and you can get some good food and get them out of the elements," Thompson said.

According to Thompson, the shelter operates 24 hours a day and welcomes anyone in need.

The American Red Cross told FOX13 they will be there as long as they are needed.

