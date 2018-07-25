0 Victims warn others of Memphis parking lot scammers

Be careful who you pay to park Downtown. That is the message from victims Tuesday after they were scammed over the weekend.

Right before the first pitch of the Memphis Redbirds game, Nicole Roeder’s kids parked in the lot next door, where a man quickly met them.

“[The suspect] met them pulling in right here and said it'll be $15 to park,” said Roeder. “[My son] said OK, he gave them the 50 and he gave them the ticket. He said I'll be back with your change. There were three other cars that the same thing happened too. Well [the suspect] just ran off with the money.”

There are signs all over the parking lot that say, "Do not pay a person," but Roeder said a van was blocking the nearby sign, and not just any van.

“One [victim] was an orphanage van, that was full of boys. They were bringing little boys to their first baseball game, and the same thing happened to him,” said Roeder.

It got worse for all the people that got robbed by the sneaky fake attendant.

“Then when he came from out of the game about an hour and a half later, he had a boot on his truck,” said Roeder.

After losing $50 the family had to pay another $75.

The company that operates this parking lot told FOX13 this scam is nothing new.

They said MPD has arrested suspects before. After they get booked out of jail, however, the company said they come right back to the parking lots downtown and work the scheme again.

“Just be more vigilant about who you give your money and who you pay for things,” said Jennifer Maggio, who parked in the lot on Tuesday.

The best advice is to make sure you know the rules of the lot, and if someone asks for cash, do not be afraid to ask to read the parking lot signs first.

“Be careful, I mean you can't trust anybody,” said Roeder.

