Video: Adults join fight between students at Memphis high school

Adults join fight between students at Memphis high school

FOX13 spoke with a woman who is the mother of one of the adults and a 10th grader at the high school. She explains why her older daughter went into the school and what she believes led to the brawl, on FOX13 News at 5.

Two adult women are facing charges after they joined a fight between students inside Overton High School. The charges came after they were spotted on school surveillance video.

The video showed Tiara Patterson, 19, and Zquorea Clark, 20, run toward a girl and begin fighting, police said.

All students involved could be suspended for 180 days, one school year. According to the arrest affidavit, this started as a fight between two 10th grade girls.

The women are both related to one of the girls fighting. Police outlined that these women entered the school without consent with the intent to intimidate "actions that would cause people to be in fear."

Zquorea Clark had a 3-inch screw bit handle that could be used as a weapon. Clark is charged with aggravated criminal trespass, assault, carrying a weapon on school property and disorderly conduct.

Patterson is charged with aggravated criminal trespass, assault, and disorderly conduct.

