VIDEO: Heartwarming footage shows Memphis homeless man reuniting with his dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A video of a homeless man reuniting with his dog is capturing hearts across the Mid-South.

Since the reunion between Anthony and his dog Bobo at the Memphis Animal Shelter, the community is trying to help them find a place to stay.

Anthony said he rescued Bobo from a drug house and the pet has stood by his side ever since.

When Bobo went missing, Anthony didn't know what to do. "I hate what I went through, the pain, but I'm happy for the final results connecting thousands of people."

He connected with people like Jenifer Sims who put up missing dog posters around Midtown.

"This dog is his entire life, he eats first, drinks first," said Sims.

Sims hopes to eventually find a place for Anthony to stay with Bobo.

"It's overwhelming to see someone living in this heat... and to go for days without food," said Sims.

As Anthony sits by his dog, he wants everyone to know how thankful he is for all the support.

"There are people of all kinds, all religions, all races and I know some have all love for this small creature, and I thank them very much," said Anthony.

When asked about housing, Anthony said he doesn't expect anything.

He said he is positive everything will work out.

"I don't focus on what people want to give me or all that I try not to if it happens, I just let it happen," said Anthony.

Bobo is now microchipped, neutered, and vaccinated thanks to the MAS.

If you'd like to help Bobo, you can donate by calling the Utopia Animal Hospital at 901-746-8758.

You can donate to a GoFundMe to help Anthony and Bobo, click here.

