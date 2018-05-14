Video: Memphis teen steals car, leads police on chase in Southaven

Dramatic video shows police take down a 14-year-old boy wanted in connection for stealing a car out of a woman’s driveway.
According to Southaven police, the teen stole the car and then lead officers on a chase.
The driver attempted to enter a parking lot to escape but, his plan was thwarted when he lost control of the vehicle. He then wrecked the car. He struck several parked cars and a sign.
During the chase, the suspect rammed three to four police cars, but officers were able to take him down.
The arrest happened at Goodman and Elmore in a parking lot.
Police have not released the name of the suspect, or the charges he is facing.
A viewer sent FOX13 dramatic footage of the police taking down the suspect.
He is charged with taking away of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Fleeing, and Simple Assault.
