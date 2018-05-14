  • Video: Memphis teen steals car, leads police on chase in Southaven

    Dramatic video shows police take down a 14-year-old boy wanted in connection for stealing a car out of a woman’s driveway. 

    According to Southaven police, the teen stole the car and then lead officers on a chase. 

    The driver attempted to enter a parking lot to escape but, his plan was thwarted when he lost control of the vehicle. He then wrecked the car. He struck several parked cars and a sign. 

    During the chase, the suspect rammed three to four police cars, but officers were able to take him down. 

    The arrest happened at Goodman and Elmore in a parking lot. 

    Police have not released the name of the suspect, or the charges he is facing. 

    A viewer sent FOX13 dramatic footage of the police taking down the suspect. 

    He is charged with taking away of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Fleeing, and Simple Assault. 

