MONROE COUNTY, Ark. - An Arkansas high school is afraid to go back to school after an encounter with a school resource officer.
A'kayla Johnson told FOX13, "He choked me and drug me in the hallway. I couldn't breathe while he was choking me." Cell phone video captured the incident unfold at Brinkley High School.
She hasn't gone back to school since the officer chocked and handcuffed her Thursday.
Johnson told FOX13 before things turned violent, she tried to explain to the officer that she was staying at school because she didn't have a ride home.
She told us she usually helps out during a band class after early dismissal because she doesn't have transportation home.
A substitute teacher told us she was confused about why the school resource officer was called.
Today on FOX13 News, the school explains their side of the story. The response, today at 5.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Suspect tries to run over and kill victim in Wendy's drive-thru, police say
- Woman didn't shoot robbery suspect because he 'looked young and was scared," MPD says
- Woman shot and killed in Memphis, suspect on the run, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}