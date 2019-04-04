0 Video shows car running over woman in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A home security camera captured the moment a driver hit a woman and kept going in a Memphis neighborhood.

The woman was standing on the sidewalk, just feet away from her own children who were inside her car on Whittier Road in Nutbush.

The incident happened on March 30.

Laura Gipson said she was driving back from the park with her children when one of them threw a toy into the middle of the road.

She got out of her car to pick up her child’s toy when the car came down the road and hit her. The home security video may give police the evidence they need to track down that driver.

FOX13’s Jacque Masse spoke with Gipson, who is still in the hospital.

“I kept praying to God to let me stay alive for my babies,” said Gipson. “I kept hearing my baby scream. It kept me alive, I think. I kept breathing hard.”

Gipson told FOX13 she thinks her ex-boyfriend’s girlfriend is responsible for the hit-and-run.

“I didn’t deserve this, I wouldn’t do this to my worst enemy. No one deserves this,” said Gipson.

Police are investigating and did not comment on her accusations.

Gipson said she will be stuck in the hospital for the next six weeks with a broken collarbone, arm, tailbone and other injuries.

She has had several surgeries since the incident.

MPD did not specified if investigators have any suspects in the case so far.

