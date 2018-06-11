0 Video shows children being let out of pet kennels in SUV, woman arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis grandmother as arrested after a viral video showed her letting children out of pet kennels in the back of an SUV.

The children were spotted Saturday afternoon in the 3700 block of Elvis Presley Blvd. near Graceland. Police said the children were traveling in the back of a Ford Explorer.

Investigators later identified the woman as Leimome Cheeks, 62. She was arrested and charged with two counts of Child Endangerment, and she bonded out of jail Sunday morning.

The Memphis grandmother appeared in court today. Hear what she had to say after walking out of the courtroom, on FOX13 News at 5 and 6.

FOX13 spoke with her neighbor, Camillia Cowan, who told FOX13 she was horrified to see the video on Facebook.

“When I saw her face on Facebook, I was like wait a minute that looks like my neighbor across the street,” she said.

Police said the children were 7 and 8 years old. The kids told police that it was extremely hot in the back of the truck, according to investigators.

The temperature reached 95 degrees in Memphis Saturday.

Cowan said she heard the children were Cheeks’ grandkids. She said she doubts her neighbor knew what she was doing was wrong.

“I don’t think she knew because she loves her grandkids,” Cowan said. “They’re always outside playing with the dogs and stuff.”

Cheeks told police she traveled from Collierville to Whitehaven, then to Downtown throughout the day.

