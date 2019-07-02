0 Video shows inmate, multiple deputies in physical altercation inside Shelby County Jail

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County officials released surveillance footage of a physical altercation between an inmate and several corrections deputies inside the Shelby County Jail.

The incident happened on April 12, 2018, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said it started when an inmate attacked one of the deputies as they attempted to transport him back to prison from the Shelby County Jail following court appearances on pending felony charges.

In the video released by investigators, four corrections deputies are seen taking part in the incident. The video shows the inmate and deputy exchanging words before the inmate threw a punch at the deputy.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

According to SCSO, when deputies tried to restrain him, the inmate became combative and “positioned himself in a fighting stance, presumable to attack additional deputies.”

The team then sprayed the inmate – who was not identified – with a “chemical agent” to try to put handcuffs on him, officials said.

During the struggle that ensued, two deputies began kicking the inmate’s upper body. One of the deputies is seen in the video trying to restrain those deputies.

According to officials, the inmate was eventually subdued, restrained and escorted to jail medical staff.

He was evaluated and returned to prison. None of the deputies required medical attention.

After an administrative review of the incident, SCSO said two corrections deputies were required to undergo “additional training on compliance techniques.”

None of the deputies involved were identified.

Last week, SCSO announced six corrections deputies were relieved of duty with pay for “alleged inappropriate conduct” while on duty at the Shelby County Jail.

It is unclear what incident that stemmed from, or if it is connected at all to the video of the fight released by authorities.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.