Video shows mailman urinating on front porch of Memphis home while delivering mail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A home surveillance video captured a disturbing sight for a Memphis homeowner.
The surveillance video shows what appears to be a mailman urinating as he walks onto the front porch of the home before putting the mail inside the mailbox.
The incident happened on Castle Avenue in Berclair, and the homeowner sent FOX13 the disturbing video.
The video shows the mailman leaving a trail of urine – without stopping – from the stairs up to the mailbox.
The homeowner told FOX13 he still hasn’t touched his mail in the mailbox because he is worried what could be on it.
The United States Postal Service said they are looking into the incident.
Susan Wright, a spokesperson for USPS, issued a statement as the company investigates:
We are investigating the actions of our letter carrier revealed in the video. This behavior clearly does not reflect the efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce. We are reaching out to the homeowner to offer our apology and assistance in dealing with this issue. The Postal Service will take appropriate corrective action to address the situation with this employee. As a matter of policy, we are unable to comment further on specific personnel matters.
