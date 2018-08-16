Video shows Memphis woman forced into back of car; MPD investigating possible abduction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after video shows a woman possibly being abducted in Memphis.
According to MPD, officers responded to a complaint around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Delp Street about a woman possibly being abducted.
The person who called police told officers he saw a man and woman in a “physical altercation” in Oakhaven.
During the fight, the witness said the man forced the woman into the back seat of a light-colored sedan and drove away.
Police said the car was last seen heading south toward Shelby Drive.
Officers searched the area and didn’t locate anyone or the vehicle involved.
Investigators located the video surveillance that captured the incident. However, they have not been able to identify the people shown in the video.
Police described the man as 5-foot-9 and thin built, wearing dark pants and a light-colored shirt.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
