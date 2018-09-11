0 Video shows suspect intentionally setting Memphis apartment on fire

New video has been released by investigators, showing what appears to be a man intentionally setting a Memphis apartment complex on fire.

The incident happened early in the morning on Sept. 5 at the Cedar Mills Apartments.

In the video, the man douses the breezeway, mailbox and storage area of the leasing office with a flammable liquid.

When the flames start, the man runs away and out of frame.

Now, Memphis fire investigators are searching for the arson suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the arson is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You could received a reward if an arrest is made.

Memphis Fire Department was on the scene of a massive apartment fire in Parkway Village.

According to the Memphis fire, they were called to the Cedar Mill Apartments just after 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

They are located on the 3500 block of S. Mendenhall Road.

Lt. Wayne Cooke said near 80 firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene and the fire was brought under control in around 30 minutes.

While FOX13 was on the scene, we saw one person on a stretcher and they were put in the back of an ambulance.

FOX13 learned the man jumped from a second story apartment and was injured during the fall.

