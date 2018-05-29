0 Video shows two armed men rob East Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have released surveillance video of two men armed with guns who they say robbed the Ubees restaurant on Highland early Sunday morning.

Surveillance video shows two masked armed men entering the Ubees Restaurant on South Highland early Sunday morning.

Michael Bobo who lives nearby said the crime has him becoming more cautious of his surroundings.

"I be up here for a little bit and then I'm gone,” Bobo said.

Investigators said the men forced several restaurant employees to the ground at gun point and stole a large amount of cash.

A little more than a year ago Ubees’ was robbed in the same fashion.

Bobo told FOX13 he believed criminals were lurking the area to see what they can get away with.

"CK's got robbed a while back its pretty dangerous man,” Bobo said.

According to the Memphis Police Department Cyber Watch Crime Map, in the last three months there have been six aggravated assaults, four robberies, and 18 break-ins near Ubee’s.

People said they worry the crime will prevent new businesses from coming to the area.

Bobo said while police continue to search for the suspects he will do what he can to stay clear of the bad guys.

"They may do something to you, you can't take no chances,” Bobo said.

Investigators said the suspects got away in a white Nissan Altima with a missing hubcap on the front passenger side.

We are working right now to learn a tag number on that car.

