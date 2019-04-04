Video shows woman being run over by car in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A home security camera captured the moment a driver hit a woman and kept going in a Memphis neighborhood.
The woman was standing on the sidewalk, just feet away from her own children who were inside her car on Whittier Road in Nutbush.
The incident happened on March 30.
She got out of her car to pick up her child’s toy when the car came down the road and hit her. The home security video may give police the evidence they need to track down that driver.
FOX13’s Jacque Masse spoke with Laura Gipson, who is still in the hospital.
“I kept praying to God to let me stay alive for my babies,” said Gipson. “I kept hearing my baby scream. It kept me alive, I think. I kept breathing hard.”
