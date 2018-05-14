Video: Southaven man steals car, leads police on chase

Dramatic video shows police take down a suspect wanted in connection for stealing a car out of a woman’s driveway.
According to Southaven police, the man stole the car and then lead officers on a chase.
During the chase, the suspect rammed three to four police cars, but officers were able to take him down.
The arrest happened at Goodman and Elmore in a parking lot.
Police have not released the name of the suspect, or the charges he is facing.
A viewer sent FOX13 dramatic footage of the police taking down the suspect.
FOX13 is digging into this story and will update you live on FOX13’s Good Morning.
