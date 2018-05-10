0 Video: Teacher told students to throw rocks at kid to teach him a lesson

FORREST CITY, Ark. - Heartbreaking video shows children throwing rocks at a child and he screams in pain.

According to police, the incident happened on the Teach N Tend Daycare in Forrest City, Arkansas. A teacher at the daycare went to police on April 26 and filed a report.

FOX13 is in Forrest City working to speak with parents who have children at the daycare. We will have a full report on this story and the troubling video, on FOX13 News at 5 and 6.

According to the woman, she and other workers were outside with kids when she noticed another teacher tell a child to sit down. The four-year-old allegedly picked up some rocks and threw them on the ground.

The complainant told police the other teacher then told students to throw rocks at the boy to teach him a lesson. The kids listened and the troubling video shows at least a half-dozen kids pelting the child with rocks.

Trending stories:

The complainant videoed the incident as it happened. She emailed the videos to police.

The officer watched the videos and entered the following excerpt into a police report:

"I observed approximately 6 toddlers throwing rocks at a white male toddler. The toddler is kneed down covering his face crying. A background voice says, 'He'll learn to stop, ok that's enough.'"

The teacher in question spoke with police. She told investigators the kids threw rocks all the time, and she didn't recall letting someone throw rocks at another child.

FOX13 is digging into this story and the dramatic footage. There will be a full report tonight on FOX13 News at 5 and 6 p.m.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.