Videos: FOX13 coverage from MLK50 celebrations

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - VIDEO: Derrick Johnson - President of the NAACP speaks about the impact of Dr. MLK

    VIDEO: Tracing Dr. King's roots in Birmingham, Alabama

    VIDEO: Honoring the 1968 Memphis sanitation workers with living worker Cleophus Smith

    VIDEO: Mayor Jim Strickland discusses today's events for honoring Dr. MLK

    VIDEO: Johnnie Mosley, son of sanitation worker on strike in 1968, talks today's events

    VIDEO: Melvin McCoy, son of Landers Amos who was a sanitation worker in 1968 talks today's events

    VIDEO: Walter Bailey, current Shelby Co. Commissioner, talks about the legacy of Dr. MLK

    VIDEO: Reverend Kenneth Whalum Jr.talks Dr. MLK's events

    VIDEO: Adrienne Bailey, widow who started the NCRM, talks today's events

    VIDEO: Senator Bernie Sanders talks today's events

    VIDEO: Bells ring in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    VIDEO: MLK family reflects on today's events

    Tennessee capital renames part of downtown street for MLK

    LIVE TWEET: Re-live the last 2 days of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life

    Witness to Martin Luther King Jr. assassination speaks out 50 years later

    FOX13 remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.