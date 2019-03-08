CORDOVA, Tenn. - A family is still seeking justice after their son was murdered outside a Cordova apartment.
Tony Reed, 16, was shot and killed at The Grove at Trinity Pointe apartments on Feb. 28.
Tonight, family and friends gathered for a vigil near where the murder happened one week ago.
The Reed family’s pain is still real, as they try to keep Tony’s memory alive.
“This is not just for me. This is for anybody that’s around this circle,” said Tony Reed Sr., the victim’s father.
At 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, dozens of people came out to light candles and share stories. At that same time last week, Tony Reed Jr. was shot to death.
“It hurts. It’s like it happens again each day. At this time, we’re looking at 6:45 – it hurts,” said Nicole Reed, the victim’s stepmother.
But they are also coming together to find answers, hoping at a busy apartment complex – near a busy street – someone with answers will step forward.
Police have not made any arrests so far in the case.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
