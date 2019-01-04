0 Vigil held for man gunned down one month ago in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A family is still seeking justice after someone shot and killed their loved one last month.

Family and friends of the man who died gathered for a vigil tonight in South Memphis where police found him.

The light rain and wind tried its best to put the candles out at a vigil for Mark Small. The prayer for justice kept them lit.

"My uncle was taken for a senseless act,” Small’s nephew Marcus Small said.

According to the Memphis Police Department, someone shot Small several times in the early morning hours of Dec. 15.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Rozelle Street. He later died at the hospital.

Small’s family said the thought of him gone over senseless violence pains them.

According to detectives, an altercation between Small and two other men turned physical before the gunman fired a gun.

Police said the people responsible left the scene in a gray or red pickup truck.

Small’s family said they are keeping the faith and know someone will eventually be brought to justice.

"If somebody know something, say something, give us some closure for our family,” Small said.

MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information that can help investigators call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

