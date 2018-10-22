Vigil held for Mid-South baby who was stabbed to death, placed in hot oven by grandmother

BOLIVAR CO., Miss. - One week after a 20-month-old baby was found in Mississippi stabbed to death and placed in a hot oven, the community came together to remember the girl.
A large prayer service is being held Monday on the lawn of the Bolivar County Courthouse.
ORIGINAL STORY: Grandmother charged after toddler’s body found dead in an oven, sheriff says
Many people told FOX13 it is just extremely painful for this small town, and it will be tough to get over.
That is the reason for the vigil tonight.
Carolyn Jones, 48, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Royalty Marie Floyd.
Jones was Floyd’s grandmother, police said. Her bond was set at $500,000.
The town of 1,700 people told FOX13 there is no way to avoid the pain of the tragedy.
“I mean, that is… it hurts,” one resident said. “Right there by my auntie’s house at that.”
Several people said that they have been praying for Floyd’s family ever since the killing.
