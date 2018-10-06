0 Vigil held in Midtown for victims of sexual assault

People gathered tonight in Midtown for a vigil to remember, celebrate, and support the victims of sexual assaults.

The comes on the heels of FOX13 learning the City of Memphis awaiting the results from the last of the backlogged rape kits that went untested for decades.

A circle of people with candles lit up the night to let victims of sexual assault and domestic violence know their stories weren’t going unheard.

State Senator Katrina Robinson of Memphis, a survivor, even offered forgiveness to the man who abused her as a child.

“I hope that God has forgiven you and healed you,” Robinson said.

Tonight’s vigil comes a day before leaders in Washington decides if Judge Brett Kavanaugh will become the next Supreme Court justice.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her 36 years ago when the two were in high school.

FOX13 reported Thursday that a forensic lab completed testing on more than 12,000 backlogged rape kits from the City of Memphis.

According to information released from the City of Memphis, the city is waiting to receive results back on the last three percent of the kits.

Emily Fulmer said more work still needs to be done.

“The fact that it has taken so long. Women and men, victims of violence have lived in fear,” Fulmer said.

Several survivors told FOX13 they hope their story will compel other victims to come forward to report their assault.

“I think that events like tonight are a beginning to change the narrative,” Fulmer said.

