0 Violent crime and burglaries decrease in Memphis during 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Good news in the fight against crime. Major violent crimes are down 8% so far this year, compared to last, but not all the news is good.

Precincts have played a role in the violent crime reduction, because the Shelby County Crime Commission told FOX13 Precinct Commanders are being held accountable for how they deploy their officers.

Now the MPD is seeing more of their officers in the right place at the right time to deter violent crime.

Major Violent Crime is comprised of four crimes.

“Murderers, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults. In the great news is violent crime went down in all four of those categories. So that's very encouraging," said Bill Gibbons is Director of the Shelby County Crime Commission.

He said the drop is proof the strategies are paying off.

“The Memphis Police Department has really ramped up it's effort to be data driven in the deploying of its resources,” said Gibbons.

The U.S. District Attorney and Shelby County DA have also cracked down on felons with guns.

“Those individuals in the community that may be thinking about committing a crime, they pay attention to what's going on, and I think it is filtering down to the street level. That there's a renewed effort to be very tough on crime in particular," said Gibbons.

It’s not just gun crimes that are being reduced.

“Burglaries are down about 10%, that's very encouraging but the challenge continues to be auto thefts,” said Gibbons.

Auto thefts and other theft are significantly up. Also, while major violent crime took a nose dive it is still higher than it was back in 2016 and way higher than 2011.

“We are not yet where we need to be. We need to continue to move in this direction and continue to significantly reduce our violent crime rate in particular," said Gibbons.

Gibbons said new plans are in the works to keep momentum.

He is hoping the new Youth Assessment Center will curb juvenile crime and will crime go down.



